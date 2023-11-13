Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Skillz Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Skillz
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skillz by 58.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Skillz by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 3,583.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
See Also
