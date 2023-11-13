So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.87. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

