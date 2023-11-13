Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.61. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 125,149 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SHCO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The business had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $150,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

