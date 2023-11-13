Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price.

SONO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of SONO opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 15.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,261,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 860,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sonos by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

