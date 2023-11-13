Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 12,832 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,650. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

