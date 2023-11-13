Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 16,198 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 153.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,893. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

