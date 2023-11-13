Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 17,852 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.70% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 680,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 530,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CGXU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.78. 140,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,106. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

