Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $158.66. The stock had a trading volume of 337,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,670. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.98.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

