Souders Financial Advisors Buys 4,871 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

