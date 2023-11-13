Souders Financial Advisors Buys 4,928 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

