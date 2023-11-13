Souders Financial Advisors Buys 6,945 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 178,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,448. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

