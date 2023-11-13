Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

