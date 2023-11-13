Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.98. 200,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,928. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $200.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

