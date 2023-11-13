Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $652.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,064. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $606.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

