Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $400.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

