Souders Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.33. 1,470,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,694. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

