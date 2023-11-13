Souders Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,471,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 55,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,693. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

