Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,380,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,922,176. The company has a market capitalization of $219.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

