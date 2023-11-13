Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.82% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 115,566 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 564,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $382.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

