Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.68. 7,871,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,396,756. The company has a market cap of $852.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $332.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

