Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 188,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,747. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,904. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

