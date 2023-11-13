Souders Financial Advisors Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 569.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 2.74% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.62. 47,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,494. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.