Souders Financial Advisors Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of V traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.36. The stock had a trading volume of 950,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

