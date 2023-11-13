Souders Financial Advisors Has $6.33 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO traded down $12.49 on Monday, reaching $945.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $828.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.14 and a 12-month high of $958.95.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
