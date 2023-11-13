Souders Financial Advisors Has $6.33 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $12.49 on Monday, reaching $945.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $828.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.14 and a 12-month high of $958.95.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.