Souders Financial Advisors Has $872,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 1.2 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.10. 2,854,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,065,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

