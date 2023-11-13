Souders Financial Advisors Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 425,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,248. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

