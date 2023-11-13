Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,017 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 1.76% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGSD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $419,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $457,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

