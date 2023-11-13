Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.78. 336,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,962. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

