Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.30% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after buying an additional 108,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.77. 225,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,753. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

