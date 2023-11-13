Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.25. 536,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.