Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 13,078 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. 461,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

