Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 14,866 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 171,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,155. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.