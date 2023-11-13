Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 17,014 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.64% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. 15,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,720. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $317.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

