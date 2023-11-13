Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 4,127 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 53,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.