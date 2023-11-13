Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 4,127 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 53,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

