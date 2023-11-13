Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 4,671 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $50.35. 356,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,010. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

