Souders Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.72. 119,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

