Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRFree Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,343.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 96,331 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 256,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. 544,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,330. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

