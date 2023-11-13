Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,436 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after buying an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 1,107,854 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

