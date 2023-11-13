Souders Financial Advisors Sells 19 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.
NYSE:CMG traded up $24.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,903.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,976.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
