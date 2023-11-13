Souders Financial Advisors Sells 2,086 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.33. 270,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

