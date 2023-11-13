Souders Financial Advisors Sells 214 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $764.07. 53,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,332. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $632.45 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $740.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

