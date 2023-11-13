Souders Financial Advisors Sells 303 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.74. 794,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

