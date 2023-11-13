Souders Financial Advisors Sells 58,254 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,254 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.22% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.45. 292,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.