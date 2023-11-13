Souders Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,386. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

