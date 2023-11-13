SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SouthState were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

SouthState Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSB opened at $68.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

