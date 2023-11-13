Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Melius

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Melius from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

