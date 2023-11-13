S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.63. The company had a trading volume of 250,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.80 and a 200-day moving average of $380.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

