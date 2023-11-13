S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.