Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 689,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 83,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.74.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

