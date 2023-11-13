SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

